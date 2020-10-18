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Economic Hell on Earth Is Coming, Warns Gerald Celente.
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796 views • October 18, 2020
Gerald Celente, the popular publisher of The Trends Journal, is sounding the alarm on what he sees as a coming economic catastrophe. “They are killing us,” says Celente referring to the current lockdown of many businesses.
In the interview with Stansberry Research anchor Daniela Cambone, Celente discusses what he is doing to protect his assets. He also details how he is preparing for what he considers the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression.
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In the interview with Stansberry Research anchor Daniela Cambone, Celente discusses what he is doing to protect his assets. He also details how he is preparing for what he considers the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression.
Get the same kind of tools used by the world's elite investors today! –
https://stansberryinvestor.com/join3/...
______________________________
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StansberryRe...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stansberry
Follow us on Instagram: @stansberry_research
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stan...
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