Disregarding Our Roots | Unrestricted Truths

New York Governor Kathy Hochul attempted to pass a law that would infringe our Second Amendment right. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to uphold the Second Amendment against New York’s Unconstitutional Gun Law.





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid and James Grundvig delve into the weapons and artillery ACTUALLY used when our country was founded, and reject Governor Hochul’s spread of misinformation.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3nlLvHX

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