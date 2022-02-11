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My Vision for The Global Healing Society - Dr. Group's Upcoming NFT Project
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197 views • February 11, 2022
Dr. Group shares his long-awaited vision for his upcoming NFT launch, The Global Healing Society. This earth-changing project is high-vibrational and rooted in global impact. It is for everyone who cares about healing themselves, healing others, and healing the planet.
While most NFT projects are cutting corners and rushing out a mediocre product, Dr. Group prioritizes quality, purity, and patience to ensure every component is infused with love and lightwork.
In this 13 minute clip, he will explain:
— The goal of this project - To reach out to all generations, transition a great awakening, and support organizations that truly matter
— How we created the first line of NFTs that actually has healing components built into the art
— Why this is not a crypto project, (the important distinction between the metaverse, crypto, blockchain, and web 3.0 technologies)
— Why more people attended a concert in the metaverse than attended the Superbowl last year
— How Global Healing is paving the way for a better future and doing something that Web 3.0 has never seen before
— How this community-led project will grow with an evolving roadmap, putting the power in the hands of the people!
This project is for everyone.
This project is for you.
➤ RSVP for the waitlist here ➤ https://globalhealingsociety.com/
–––––––––––––
Much more to come!
Follow the GHS for more ➤➤
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAtT...
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GHSocietyNFT
Discord - https://discord.gg/cVADj9qXrS
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group’s Online Educational Platform ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to:
– Member-only Q&As
– Exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals
– Private Healing Summits
– Wellness Seminars
– Giveaways, Discounts, and much more!
Become a member now ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on Social Media ➤➤
(Follow on telegram for Uncensored Truth) https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
About ➤➤ Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Disclaimer ➤➤ The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#GlobalHealingSociety
#NFTdrop
#DrGroup
#NFTs
#NFT
#NFTProject
While most NFT projects are cutting corners and rushing out a mediocre product, Dr. Group prioritizes quality, purity, and patience to ensure every component is infused with love and lightwork.
In this 13 minute clip, he will explain:
— The goal of this project - To reach out to all generations, transition a great awakening, and support organizations that truly matter
— How we created the first line of NFTs that actually has healing components built into the art
— Why this is not a crypto project, (the important distinction between the metaverse, crypto, blockchain, and web 3.0 technologies)
— Why more people attended a concert in the metaverse than attended the Superbowl last year
— How Global Healing is paving the way for a better future and doing something that Web 3.0 has never seen before
— How this community-led project will grow with an evolving roadmap, putting the power in the hands of the people!
This project is for everyone.
This project is for you.
➤ RSVP for the waitlist here ➤ https://globalhealingsociety.com/
–––––––––––––
Much more to come!
Follow the GHS for more ➤➤
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAtT...
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/GHSocietyNFT
Discord - https://discord.gg/cVADj9qXrS
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group’s Online Educational Platform ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
By joining ANY course ($19-97), you’ll be invited to:
– Member-only Q&As
– Exclusive interviews with leading medical professionals
– Private Healing Summits
– Wellness Seminars
– Giveaways, Discounts, and much more!
Become a member now ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on Social Media ➤➤
(Follow on telegram for Uncensored Truth) https://t.me/drgroupofficial
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
About ➤➤ Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Disclaimer ➤➤ The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#GlobalHealingSociety
#NFTdrop
#DrGroup
#NFTs
#NFT
#NFTProject
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