A Potential Pathological Nightmare Injected Into the Arms of Billions of People: Dr. Ryan Cole

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"In Dr. Burkhardt's autopsy studies, [this synthetic sequence stays] in the vessels of the body for at least 128 days... The spike that it's making induces pathologic changes in the body. It can cause clotting.... inflames the heart, causes heart attacks, causes strokes, and causes cancers in young age groups... Unusual things [are occurring] that shouldn't be happening, and [it's] likely related to a synthetic, genetically modified sequence."
Full Video: https://www.theepochtimes.com/synthetic-material-inside-mrna-vaccines-causes-spike-protein-production-to-possibly-last-for-months-dr-ryan-cole_4405801.html