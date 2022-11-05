Create New Account
Natural Pain Relief Strategies - Barbara O-Neill
Published 19 days ago

Pain can be debilitating. And while conventional medicine has powerful drugs for pain relief, that relief comes with unwanted side effects. Are there natural pain relief substitutes for drugs? Is there a herbal alternative to morphine? What are the natural strategies for pain management without drugs? In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill looks at a variety of strategies for non-pharmacological treatment for pain. Learn why mindfulness is important when it comes to dealing with pain. Find out why hydrotherapy is a powerful and effective tool for reducing pain. Barbara also talks about the use of herbs for pain, how to use poultices, and other effective natural strategies. You’ll also hear inspiring case studies of how others found pain relief and healing through natural remedies.

