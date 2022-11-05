Natural Pain Relief Strategies - Barbara O-Neill

Pain can be debilitating. And while conventional medicine has powerful
drugs for pain relief, that relief comes with unwanted side effects. Are
there natural pain relief substitutes for drugs? Is there a herbal
alternative to morphine? What are the natural strategies for pain
management without drugs?
In this presentation, Barbara O’Neill looks at a variety of strategies
for non-pharmacological treatment for pain. Learn why mindfulness is
important when it comes to dealing with pain. Find out why hydrotherapy
is a powerful and effective tool for reducing pain. Barbara also talks
about the use of herbs for pain, how to use poultices, and other
effective natural strategies. You’ll also hear inspiring case studies of
how others found pain relief and healing through natural remedies.
