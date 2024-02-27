Why Fani Willis CANNOT Dismiss the Phone Records That Accuse Her of Perjury

Glenn Beck





Feb 26, 2024





It’s been quite the week for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. While she and her special prosecutor “friend” insist that they were not in a relationship before he was hired, phone records recently submitted by former president Donald Trump suggest otherwise. Glenn and Stu discuss what the records found, why Fani Willis, as an attorney, cannot discredit them, and if she has any way to argue herself out of a perjury charge.





