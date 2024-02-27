Create New Account
Why Fani Willis CANNOT Dismiss the Phone Records That Accuse Her of Perjury
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 26, 2024


It’s been quite the week for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. While she and her special prosecutor “friend” insist that they were not in a relationship before he was hired, phone records recently submitted by former president Donald Trump suggest otherwise. Glenn and Stu discuss what the records found, why Fani Willis, as an attorney, cannot discredit them, and if she has any way to argue herself out of a perjury charge.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv8j6FBZZCY


glenn beckperjurydistrict attorneyphone recordsfulton countydismissfani willis

