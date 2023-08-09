Create New Account
When Pfizer's Chief Executive Admits under oath that their Covid mRNA Vaccine was Never Tested to Stop Transmission of the Virus Before it was Released for Mass Vaccination
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
☝️ WATCH THIS LYING BIG PHARMA SNAKE

Pfizer's chief executive admits under oath that their Covid mRNA vaccine was never tested to stop transmission of the virus before it was released for mass vaccination

