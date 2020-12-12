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The Rogue Supreme Court
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160 views • December 12, 2020
In this video, we review the Supreme Court’s decision tonight that denies Texas lawsuit against the four horsemen of the apocalypse. The Supreme Court does not care about your rights as a voter if they indicated that Texas does not have standing. We believe, that this merely shows the United States Supreme Courts' ability to go Rogue on the American People, and side with the deep state.
Have no fear patriots, we are winning. This could be how the Supreme Court gets caught up in criminal activity by the justices on the court. Only time will tell, and of course the military tribunals.
Patriots, we are in a war, and this war is not bombs and bullets. Still, it is the Luciferian left information war, which includes, but is not limited to, the following entities, communism, socialism, and marxism. These different isms are carried out by the fake news media, the tech giants, and the states' rhino governors and their minions.
And, of course, for a little levity, we have the California pastor. Link below.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority. Please make sure to subscribe to the Joseph Farley Show and check your email to activate your account.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
Have no fear patriots, we are winning. This could be how the Supreme Court gets caught up in criminal activity by the justices on the court. Only time will tell, and of course the military tribunals.
Patriots, we are in a war, and this war is not bombs and bullets. Still, it is the Luciferian left information war, which includes, but is not limited to, the following entities, communism, socialism, and marxism. These different isms are carried out by the fake news media, the tech giants, and the states' rhino governors and their minions.
And, of course, for a little levity, we have the California pastor. Link below.
Call to action:
If you find this video educational, motivational, and entertaining, please share the video with your friends and family. The social media ghettos have blocked our message from getting out to the silent majority. Please make sure to subscribe to the Joseph Farley Show and check your email to activate your account.
Bombshell information that can only be seen on the JosephFarleyShow.com
Come enjoy the deep mysteries of the far better truth than fiction or any movie Hollywood could produce.
To order the book by Joseph Farley, Destroying the Altars of Baal, click the link below. https://capitaldigitalmedia.wixsite.com/destroyaltarofbaal
Make sure and sign-up at https://josephfarleyshow.com/trending/ for your videos to be delivered to your inbox Monday thru Friday. Don't forget to share this video with as many people as you possibly can. You are the true Renaissance of the 2nd American revolution against the globalist and other evil forces in our world.
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