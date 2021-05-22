CCP’s Beginning New Narrative in Which They Are Standing Up to U.S. Pushing Back on U.S.

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5/20/2021 Jonathan Ward: CCP’s beginning a new narrative in which they are standing up to the United States pushing back on the United States. They’re telling principally their own people that they’re able to deter our military in the South China Sea.