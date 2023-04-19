A CLOSER LOOK AT THE "TIGER BEATER" T34-85 IN WAR THUNDER

A short coverage of the last Russian T34 Models and how they had the gun but not the tank to compete. In two perfectly timed matches you see first the weakness and then the strength of them. Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving and are enjoying the day with a fat belly and good company!
