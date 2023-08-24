The Blind Ones

May 7, 2023

Do you have eyes to see? True doctrine is understood when we lay down our pride and allow Jesus to lead us in all understanding. Study to show yourself approved; do not twist the Bible to fit your own belief, rather allow God's word to transform your mind.

"Jesus answered them, and said, My doctrine is not mine, but his that sent me. If any man will do his will, he shall know of the doctrine, whether it be of God, or whether I speak of myself." John 7:16-17