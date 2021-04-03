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So It Begins | Created "Real" Pandemic | The Final Battle For Humanity
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262 views • April 03, 2021
Polish Your Boots, Sharpen Your Bayonets, Have Enough Ammunition. We Are Going To War.
Stay Away From People Who Have Been Vaccinated!
Vaccinated People Will Spread The "Real" Deadly Virus!
Astrid Stuckelberger, PD, PhD, MSc
University of Geneva, Institute of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Scientist, Author & International Speaker
Interdisciplinary Scientist University of Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland Invited Professor in European Universities Author and international public speaker Swiss Excellence in Science and Development Passionate leader in the field of Ageing and Innovation High Level International Expert: for the United Nations agencies, bilateral institutions and for the European Commission
¡Manténgase alejado de las personas que han sido vacunadas!
¡Las personas vacunadas propagarán el virus mortal "real"!
Astrid Stuckelberger, PD, PhD, MSc
Universidad de Ginebra, Instituto de Salud Global, Facultad de Medicina, Científico, Autor y Conferencista Internacional
Científico interdisciplinario Universidad de Ginebra y Lausana, Suiza Profesor invitado en universidades europeas Autor y orador público internacional Excelencia suiza en ciencia y desarrollo Líder apasionado en el campo del envejecimiento y la innovación Experto internacional de alto nivel: para las agencias de las Naciones Unidas, instituciones bilaterales y para el Comisión Europea
Stay Away From People Who Have Been Vaccinated!
Vaccinated People Will Spread The "Real" Deadly Virus!
Astrid Stuckelberger, PD, PhD, MSc
University of Geneva, Institute of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Scientist, Author & International Speaker
Interdisciplinary Scientist University of Geneva and Lausanne, Switzerland Invited Professor in European Universities Author and international public speaker Swiss Excellence in Science and Development Passionate leader in the field of Ageing and Innovation High Level International Expert: for the United Nations agencies, bilateral institutions and for the European Commission
¡Manténgase alejado de las personas que han sido vacunadas!
¡Las personas vacunadas propagarán el virus mortal "real"!
Astrid Stuckelberger, PD, PhD, MSc
Universidad de Ginebra, Instituto de Salud Global, Facultad de Medicina, Científico, Autor y Conferencista Internacional
Científico interdisciplinario Universidad de Ginebra y Lausana, Suiza Profesor invitado en universidades europeas Autor y orador público internacional Excelencia suiza en ciencia y desarrollo Líder apasionado en el campo del envejecimiento y la innovación Experto internacional de alto nivel: para las agencias de las Naciones Unidas, instituciones bilaterales y para el Comisión Europea
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