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CRIMINAL COMPLAINT LODGED BY WOMAN INJURED AFTER COVID VACCINE - 13TH FEBRUARY 2022
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222 views • February 16, 2022
⚠️CRIME NUMBER 6029679/21⚠️
MIRRORED FROM:
TheIrishInquiry: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theirishinquiry/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDWTXL5iXpRL/
On Sunday 13th February 2022, Eithne Branigan lodged a criminal complaint in Drogheda Garda Station (Meath, Ireland), after suffering a severe adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which he reluctantly took in May 2021.
MIRRORED FROM:
TheIrishInquiry: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theirishinquiry/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LDWTXL5iXpRL/
On Sunday 13th February 2022, Eithne Branigan lodged a criminal complaint in Drogheda Garda Station (Meath, Ireland), after suffering a severe adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which he reluctantly took in May 2021.
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