Israel’s True Motives, Potential False Flags & Oncoming Global Crisis
* Could this be a religious war designed to rebuild the Third Temple on the ashes of Al Aqsa?
* Is Israel using the U.S. to advance its religious agenda?
* Will they use a false flag to do it?
* Hopefully not.
* Brandon Weichert joins us to discuss.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 March 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/live-show-march-4-2026