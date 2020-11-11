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L' Amérique de Forrest Gump et la France de Campagnol se comprennent très bien sans se connaître - Christian Combaz
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11 views • November 11, 2020
3 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQEGVZz0zJw
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
La machine à mondialiser les produits et les âmes connaît des ratés, la panne est en vue mais les méthodes employées en ce moment dépassent l'entendement.
lien vers l'article : https://factuel.afp.com/aucune-autopsie-donc-aucune-preuve-que-le-covid-19-fait-des-victimes-en-france-cest-faux
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
La machine à mondialiser les produits et les âmes connaît des ratés, la panne est en vue mais les méthodes employées en ce moment dépassent l'entendement.
lien vers l'article : https://factuel.afp.com/aucune-autopsie-donc-aucune-preuve-que-le-covid-19-fait-des-victimes-en-france-cest-faux
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