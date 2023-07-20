AA_IB_279_Tested

Tonight we will delve into the multilayered societal test that we are all in. I’ll cover the themes, tests, and how to study for it.

Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url

▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage

▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage

▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast

▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8

▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1

▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1

▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/

▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge

▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge

▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375

▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b