© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION MRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS - DR. TENPENNY
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • August 15, 2021
This interview was taped several months ago and it happened to be prophetic: Everything is happening as the doctor said. The numbers of deaths, adverse reactions and permanent disability are more much higher now and the tyranny is getting a lot worse.
EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
REQUIRED VIEWING! DR. SHERRI TENPENNY interviews with REINETTE SENUM @ Chew On This gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It"
https://coronanews123.wordpres....s.com/2021/01/25/the
EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS - DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
REQUIRED VIEWING! DR. SHERRI TENPENNY interviews with REINETTE SENUM @ Chew On This gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It"
https://coronanews123.wordpres....s.com/2021/01/25/the
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.