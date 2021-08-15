EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION MRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS - DR. TENPENNY

This interview was taped several months ago and it happened to be prophetic: Everything is happening as the doctor said. The numbers of deaths, adverse reactions and permanent disability are more much higher now and the tyranny is getting a lot worse.EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS - DR. SHERRI TENPENNYREQUIRED VIEWING! DR. SHERRI TENPENNY interviews with REINETTE SENUM @ Chew On This gives VERY important information! Hyper-immune response in test animals for previous attempts at coronavirus vaccines, like SARS and MERS, has been a persistent problem. All is well for awhile, until the animals are exposed to the wild mutated virus. Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It"