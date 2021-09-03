The Speed of Lies - Resurrected 9/11 Video Series

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This one in a series of 7 videos ThoughtCrime7 made about 9/11. The original YouTube uploads are either deleted and/or algorithmically hidden, so he reuploaded this to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 fraud. Original upload date: Mar 29, 2012.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCN4W90V4y9r/
Thought Crime 7