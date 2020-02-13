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[Feb 13, 2020] The Coronavirus Hoax & The Bill Gates Vaccination Depopulation Agenda Exposed (Clip: Russianvids) [Deleted from YouTube Comm/Guide Strike]
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191 views • March 19, 2020
My previous video was a test to see how many truth seekers are buying into this Corona hoax. It looks like more than 1 out of 3 have fallen for the psyop. Please think critically and don't let the pre programing rule your mind.
Music in this video:
Song: The Grand Illusion (Album Version)
Artist: Styx
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG (on behalf of A&M)
Song: Closer To The Heart
Artist: Rush
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG, Anthem Entertainment (Masters) (on behalf of Island Mercury); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, ASCAP, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), LatinAutor, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song: Limelight (Album Version)
Artist: Rush
Writers: Eric Woolfson, Alan Parsons
Licensed to YouTube by: Anthem Entertainment (Masters), UMG (on behalf of Island Mercury); LatinAutor - SonyATV, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), EMI Music Publishing, UMPG Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutor, LatinAutor - UMPG, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, and 16 Music Rights Societies
Song: Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back
Artist: Meat Loaf
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG (on behalf of Geffen*); PEDL, Warner Chappell, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, Audiam (Publishing), CMRRA, and 5 Music Rights Societies
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Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
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Music in this video:
Song: The Grand Illusion (Album Version)
Artist: Styx
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG (on behalf of A&M)
Song: Closer To The Heart
Artist: Rush
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG, Anthem Entertainment (Masters) (on behalf of Island Mercury); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, ASCAP, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), LatinAutor, and 11 Music Rights Societies
Song: Limelight (Album Version)
Artist: Rush
Writers: Eric Woolfson, Alan Parsons
Licensed to YouTube by: Anthem Entertainment (Masters), UMG (on behalf of Island Mercury); LatinAutor - SonyATV, Anthem Entertainment (Publishing), EMI Music Publishing, UMPG Publishing, UMPI, LatinAutor, LatinAutor - UMPG, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, AMRA, and 16 Music Rights Societies
Song: Life Is A Lemon And I Want My Money Back
Artist: Meat Loaf
Licensed to YouTube by: UMG (on behalf of Geffen*); PEDL, Warner Chappell, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor, Audiam (Publishing), CMRRA, and 5 Music Rights Societies
*FLAT EARTH SUN MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK APP*
With YouTube’s censorship of truthful flat earth content, the app brings you the latest and best videos while avoiding their propaganda algorithm.
Download and check it out today!
Apple https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness. https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
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