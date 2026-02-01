Friday’s Silver BLOODBATH: The Paper Ponzi Is Breaking as Bullion Banks Lose Control

On Friday, silver and gold experienced a violent black swan event that wiped trillions off paper markets in a single day. In this episode, Seth sits down with precious metals expert Micah Haines to break down what really happened, why the COMEX and LBMA paper system is under extreme stress, and how bullion banks are losing control as physical demand in the East pulls prices away from Western manipulation. We dig into the silver bloodbath, the widening gap between paper and physical markets, and what this volatility signals about where gold and silver are headed next. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.