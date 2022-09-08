CDC Report: 25% of Children Unable to Perform Daily Activities After 3 COVID Shots

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Dr. Robert Malone: "And this is from 4,362 participants who completed the survey between December 9, 2021, and August 21, 2022."
The CDC's September 1, 2022 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Update:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2022-09-01/05-COVID-Shimabukuro-508.pdf
(Sept 7, 2022) Steve Bannon War Room segment: https://rumble.com/v1j4kju-dr.-robert-malone-joins-warroom-to-discuss-uk-banning-covid-vaccines-in-chi.html