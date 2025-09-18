BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 09 18 Replay of Doc Wil Zoom call
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
17 views • 22 hours ago

NOTE: the sound on this at the beginning is a little rough - we fixed it a few minutes in.


more than 149 folks on the live call last Thursday!


the Chinese yam Rudolf Steiner recommends for helping your ‘light body’ and why some of Steiner’s work is not applicable in today’s world


how to eliminate nasty smells from livestock sacrifice pens


does Doc Wil work with vegans / vegetarians


why are grains, nuts, seeds destroying your health?


what about coconuts?


using the soil minerals and microbes for fire ants?


pets and livestock: how to use either the soil detox kit or the blood detox kit to improve their health?


blue light damage to eyes and brain especially at night


why you need to focus your diet on eating to increase your body’s electricity


LINKS:


Minerals & Microbes kit for soil rejuvenation: https://thegrownetwork.com/minerals-microbes-soil-detox-kit/


Blood Detox kit (Doc Wil always prescribes these three supplements for boosting nutrition and helping digestion. It takes at least 2 months to get an appointment with him, but you can pick these up in a special bundle here and get started now. https://store.thegrownetwork.com/products/the-blood-detox-protocol-mineral-king


To book a custom exponential health scan with Doc wil, call Rose Exponential Scans coordinator [email protected] (304) 940-8218 ext 1006

