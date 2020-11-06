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Court Strikes Down Newsom’s “One-man rule”
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449 views • November 06, 2020
Court Strikes Down Newsom’s “One-man rule”
After over 7 months of violating the constitution by exploiting the current State of Emergency in California, Governor Gavin Newsom lost a lawsuit this week for his abuse of the executive order. The Judge issued a temporary injunction on his power of executive order. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who was one of the Legislators to file the winning lawsuit, came on the show to detail the important win for freedom in California.
#KevinKiley #GavinNewsom #Injunction #KingNewsom #CaliforniaAutocracy #Democracy
After over 7 months of violating the constitution by exploiting the current State of Emergency in California, Governor Gavin Newsom lost a lawsuit this week for his abuse of the executive order. The Judge issued a temporary injunction on his power of executive order. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, who was one of the Legislators to file the winning lawsuit, came on the show to detail the important win for freedom in California.
#KevinKiley #GavinNewsom #Injunction #KingNewsom #CaliforniaAutocracy #Democracy
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