EU Parliament Member MP Christine Anderson Details the Criminal Investigations Underway Into Pfizer and the EU

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This short clip is important because Christine Anderson is getting at an important point, which must be researched. There is evidence that Pfizer and Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla have corrupted government leaders worldwide. That this corruption is deep and wide.
FULL Conference: Professor Perronne's conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ho4VSrScSrWX/
Professor Perrone's Speech - European Parliament Conference Strasbourg
https://rumble.com/v1rjlq6-professor-perrone-european-parliament-conference-strasbourg-covid-vaccine-i.html
Pfizer Appears to have Corrupted the Entire Western World
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/pfizer-appears-to-have-corrupted