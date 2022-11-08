Create New Account
EU Parliament Member MP Christine Anderson Details the Criminal Investigations Underway Into Pfizer and the EU
Published 20 days ago
This short clip is important because Christine Anderson is getting at an important point, which must be researched. There is evidence that Pfizer and Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla have corrupted government leaders worldwide. That this corruption is deep and wide.

FULL Conference: Professor Perronne's conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ho4VSrScSrWX/

Professor Perrone's Speech - European Parliament Conference Strasbourg
https://rumble.com/v1rjlq6-professor-perrone-european-parliament-conference-strasbourg-covid-vaccine-i.html

Pfizer Appears to have Corrupted the Entire Western World
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/pfizer-appears-to-have-corrupted




vaccinespandemiceu parliamentcorona viruscovidplandemicmp christine andersoncriminal investigations

