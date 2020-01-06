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The Secret to Identifying the Antichrist: 666 Explained!!!
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56 views • January 06, 2020
Have you ever questioned who is the Antichrist, or is the Pope the Antichrist? This video explores the remarkable numerical significance of one of the Pope's titles, Vicarius Fili Dei, but the conclusion that is drawn may be something you didn't expect!
Don't be fooled. The Bible tells us how to identify the Antichrist (or the Beast of The Revelation). The key is in the name of the Antichrist (aka the name of the Beast); but even there, the simplicity of the Antichrist 666 reference in the Bible is repeatedly missed.
Don't be fooled. The Bible tells us how to identify the Antichrist (or the Beast of The Revelation). The key is in the name of the Antichrist (aka the name of the Beast); but even there, the simplicity of the Antichrist 666 reference in the Bible is repeatedly missed.
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