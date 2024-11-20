© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does the Bible say about germs?
Interesting vid from Dr Sam Bailey about the pseudo-science and fear mongering that is virus mania and what the Bible says is the cause of "uncleanliness"
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-Does-The-Bible-Say-About-Germs:7?r=5Pke7zb7m17gUJn9Xa5NVgbg1THSFgS9
Join Aussie Flyers: Pests of The NWO.
We Print Stuff And Have Fun Doing It.
Website -
Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572
Aussie Flyers Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.