Business in Sanya City Is Particularly Bleak Now!

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12/12/2021 The video-making man was taking a video of a shopping strip in Sanya city, Hainan province, which used to be the hottest, but now almost every store has a sign for rent or for sale. The video ends with the man saying helplessly: Business is particularly bleak now! No one can do business anymore!