EPOCH TV | Top Insurance Analyst Finds a 7% Increase In Aggregate Mortality for Each C19 Dose Received
Josh Stirling: "The more doses... you have in a [US] region... the bigger increase in mortality..."
"If you're over the age of 50, and you took all 5 doses, that'd be a 35% increase."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1632413781023244292
@EpochTimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.