White House New East Wing Command Center

The Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC)

is the command center located beneath the East Wing of the White House. It is designed to serve as a secure shelter and communications hub for the president during emergencies.





The East Wing was demolished in October 2025 to make way for a new ballroom, which will also include upgrades to the PEOC





The White House Ballroom will have bulletproof glass,

drone detection technologies, and threat filtration systems.





The PEOC remains a critical component of the White House's emergency preparedness strategy, ensuring the safety and continuity of presidential operations during crises.