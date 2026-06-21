White House New East Wing Command Center

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The Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC)
is the command center located beneath the East Wing of the White House. It is designed to serve as a secure shelter and communications hub for the president during emergencies.
The East Wing was demolished in October 2025 to make way for a new ballroom, which will also include upgrades to the PEOC
The White House Ballroom will have bulletproof glass,
drone detection technologies, and threat filtration systems.
The PEOC remains a critical component of the White House's emergency preparedness strategy, ensuring the safety and continuity of presidential operations during crises.