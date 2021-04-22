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Herpes infection possibly linked to COVID-19 vaccine, study says
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439 views • April 22, 2021
New York Post - 20 Apr 2021
Herpes infections may be a side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine, experts have revealed.
Scientists in Israel identified six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster — or shingles — after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study in the Rheumatology journal.
Herpes zoster starts off as a small, itchy skin rash, but if left untreated, it could cause nerve damage and pain, the Jerusalem Post reported.
This can include a prolonged burning sensation on the skin even after the rash disappears.
Researchers from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Carmel Medical Center in Haifa found those with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases had a higher risk of developing the herpes infection.
Herpes infections may be a side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine, experts have revealed.
Scientists in Israel identified six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster — or shingles — after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, according to a study in the Rheumatology journal.
Herpes zoster starts off as a small, itchy skin rash, but if left untreated, it could cause nerve damage and pain, the Jerusalem Post reported.
This can include a prolonged burning sensation on the skin even after the rash disappears.
Researchers from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Carmel Medical Center in Haifa found those with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases had a higher risk of developing the herpes infection.
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