Its all going to ZERO! and you will lose everything , Major Defaults Ahead in Canada

In this episode, Mike breaks down how Canada’s entire housing market has become a ticking time bomb — built on foreign money laundering, inflated home prices, and fake inflation numbers. For nearly a decade, Mike has warned that Canadians were using their homes like ATM machines — borrowing against fake equity just to survive. Now the data confirms it: 🏠 8 out of every 10 dollars of household debt in Canada is tied to mortgages. 💸 Real inflation is running closer to 18–24%, not the manipulated CPI numbers StatsCan feeds the public. 🏗️ Chinese money laundering and artificial demand created massive oversupply and empty homes, punishing working Canadians while enriching foreign investors and corrupt developers. Mike revisits his older videos from 6–9 years ago, showing how every warning has come true — from “Canadian Mortgages Backed by Inflated Home Values, Zero Equity” to “People Are Housebroke Using Homes as ATMs.” 👉 The Canadian proper is being punished. The system is collapsing in slow motion. 👉 Share this video, drop your thoughts in the comments, and let’s expose the truth before it’s too late. #CanadaHousingCrisis #MikeMartins #MoneyLaundering #Inflation #RealEstateCrash #CdnMortgageCrisis #MikeInTheNight #TrendsInTheHousingMarket