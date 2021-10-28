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Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio Was BOOED By A Massive Crowd, While Speaking At A Concert In Central Park... He Slips Up And Says "This Is An Opportunity To Create A Better World Government"
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300 views • October 28, 2021
Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio Was BOOED By A Massive Crowd, While Speaking At A Concert In Central Park... He Slips Up And Says "This Is An Opportunity To Create A Better World Government"
IT WILL NOT BE SAFE FOR THESE PEOPLE TO WALK DOWN THE STREET
#NewYork #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #ConsentIsCrucial #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
IT WILL NOT BE SAFE FOR THESE PEOPLE TO WALK DOWN THE STREET
#NewYork #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #ConsentIsCrucial #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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