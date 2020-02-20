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Facts Tell: Inside Wuhan's makeshift hospital – Desperate times, compassionate measures
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24 views • February 20, 2020
Wuhan, the capital city of central China's Hubei Province, has been converting buildings into makeshift hospitals to deal with the high number of patients that have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Until now, 11 makeshift hospitals have been put into use. More makeshift hospitals are under construction.
Dahuashan Outdoor Sports Center, located in Wuhan's Jiangxia District, has been transformed into the city's first traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)-oriented makeshift hospital. Chinese respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan has expressed his interest in the effect of TCM in treating COVID-19.
CGTN reporter Wang Kailin interviewed Zhang Boli, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and walked through the Jiangxia District makeshift hospital to see the conditions in person.
Until now, 11 makeshift hospitals have been put into use. More makeshift hospitals are under construction.
Dahuashan Outdoor Sports Center, located in Wuhan's Jiangxia District, has been transformed into the city's first traditional Chinese medicine (TCM)-oriented makeshift hospital. Chinese respiratory scientist Zhong Nanshan has expressed his interest in the effect of TCM in treating COVID-19.
CGTN reporter Wang Kailin interviewed Zhang Boli, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and walked through the Jiangxia District makeshift hospital to see the conditions in person.
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