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Biden has Blood on his hands while China stays Neutral For Now!
RealNewsChannel.com
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30 views • February 26, 2022
RealNewsChannel.com

The Finger pointing continues. Biden blames Putin and Putin threatens Biden and NATO. And While all of this is going on China watches in anticipation of how this will play out. They in my opinion will look for an opportunity to expand there own interests, perhaps in Taiwan, and then cease the opportunity when it comes.

Full report Here: https://www.rncpremium.site/2022/02/26/while-biden-threatens-putin-and-tries-to-escalate-things-china-stays-neutral-for-now/

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ukrainebiden atempts escallation of ukranian conflictchina stays neutral for now
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