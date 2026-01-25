East India Company to Modern Monopoly. Corporations Became Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode we talk about the origins of corporate personhood and limited liability, Roman publicani, medieval guilds, and early shareholder models. We discuss the Dutch East India Company (VOC) and British East India Company as proto-state actors. We also cover how joint-stock companies financed colonization and shaped global trade. It's important to know what corporations did to governance, markets, and social incentives over centuries.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FULL SHOW - POSTED FOR MEMBERS - EPISODE 243:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/243-mental-exacerbation-due-to-examination-of-the-imaginary-body-corporation/
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren
MORE LINKS: https://linktr.ee/crrow777