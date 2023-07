Spuds Galore! 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Iโ€™ve harvested my spring potatoes and they grew quite well! Iโ€™ve planted another round of cucumbers in their place to keep my salad bowls filled this summer. Everything is growing well, and Iโ€™m looking forward to harvesting the edamame, green beans and okra in the weeks to come. ย ๐Ÿคฉ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพย "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll