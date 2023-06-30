Spuds Galore! 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 I’ve harvested my spring potatoes and they grew quite well! I’ve planted another round of cucumbers in their place to keep my salad bowls filled this summer. Everything is growing well, and I’m looking forward to harvesting the edamame, green beans and okra in the weeks to come. 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

