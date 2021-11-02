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MILITARY STYLE CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS! - Elites Call For Global POLICE STATE To Stop "Climate Change!"
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the vast propaganda campaign meant to enslave us as the global elite fly their private jets to Epstein's island... oops, Glasgow* to talk about the pollution they are literally causing themselves.
Prince Charles at COP26 is calling for a military style campaign to end climate change. Boris Johnson is calling for an end to cash. The push for a global technocratic cashless society continues as the elites plan our enslavement. One of the tactics is via climate lockdown which we've been warning about for quite some time. The plan is to force people onto carbon credits which will decide whether people can drive or go outside if they wish. This is a new level of tyranny.
Meanwhile, the UK government accidentally leaked a report where they claimed they were brainwashing the masses into accepting the new so-called "green economy" by using 2020's lockdowns as a primer.
This tyrannical move will lead to the new world order the elite have been calling for for years and most are just going along with it blindly.
Destruction of the supply chain, the inflation the world faces at the hands of central banks and the overall desperation will lead to mass enslavement of mankind. The only cure is disobedience.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsglobal warmingcommunismeconomymarketsnwoconspiracyclimateeconomicssocial credittechnocracyfinanceinflationvoluntaryismprice fixinglockdowncop26green passwam
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