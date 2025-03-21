BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada Revenue Agency Lies To You!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
26 views • 1 month ago

the candle Revenue Agency will guilt you into giving them monthly payments that they will lie to you and tell you that you're legally obligated to make. stop paying them right now and hire me as your legal agent and your tax guy so that I can go ahead and crush the CRA on your behalf, redo your taxes and get you back all your money that they have stolen from you. taxation is that it's not something that anyone does willingly and because you're threatened with court action and other terrifying things, it's extortion. let me bully the CRA for you. I hate them and they know it and I am the only guy in Canada that they are afraid of. let's get your money back right now.


Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#panama #income #canadapolitics #Calgary #edmonton #Alberta #cra #canadarevenueagency

