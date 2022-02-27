© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And We Know 2.26.22 The INFORMATION connects SPIRITUAL BATTLE/LIES from the ENEMY! PRAY!
Follow
0
Share
Report
422 views • February 27, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Got off the plane after long drives and crazy airport mess and couldn’t wait another day to get more info out as it pours in for this mess around Ukraine and Russia .. Biden, Romney, Pelosi and Kerry…among other thieves all lifting up Ukraine for some reason… throw a satanist in there too. We will dive in to the info I have… and maybe hit on some vax info… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvxjjw-2.26.22-the-information-connects-spiritual-battlelies-from-the-enemy-pray.html
Got off the plane after long drives and crazy airport mess and couldn’t wait another day to get more info out as it pours in for this mess around Ukraine and Russia .. Biden, Romney, Pelosi and Kerry…among other thieves all lifting up Ukraine for some reason… throw a satanist in there too. We will dive in to the info I have… and maybe hit on some vax info… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvxjjw-2.26.22-the-information-connects-spiritual-battlelies-from-the-enemy-pray.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.