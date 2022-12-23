Del Bigtree asks Pathologist Ryan Cole to test Generation I Covid Vaccine Gene Therapeutics

December 2022
Key takeaways,
No Graphene Oxide found in Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Samples had varying amounts of product and debris due to poor quality controls
PolyEthyleneGlycol is used to preserve the MRNA. PEG prevents learning immunity and prevents macrophage presentation of eaten pathogens.
White clotting material is Cholesterol particulate being released by spike protein.
Human cells are designed to make human proteins.
