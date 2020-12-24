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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 48 DOCTORS UNITE AND EXPOSE THE LIES
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
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135 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!

It is happening... Doctors are starting to form unified fronts to address the LIES this world has been fed on this FAKE pandemic and working remedies.

The battle is for your mind...... do not give it up so easily or be misled!

God Speed.
Keywords
corruptionchemtrailsgodlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral bankspublic courthousecourt filings
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy