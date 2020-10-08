FOREIGN POLICY WITH ROBERT INLAKESH - ISRAELI HOUSE DEMOLITION POLICY AGAINST PALESTINIANS EXPLAIN..

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Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this show Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.
PRIMARY SOURCES:
2,000 Bedouin homes destroyed every year
https://www.mintpressnews.com/report-israel-demolishes-over-2000-palestinian-bedouin-homes-per-year/269882/
House demolitions in West Bank statistics this year https://www.btselem.org/planning_and_building/statistics
House demolitions in Jerusalem https://www.btselem.org/planning_and_building/east_jerusalem_statistics
Record house demolitions in 2020 Jerusalem
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-jerusalem-on-track-to-set-record-for-house-demolitions-1.9093470
Video of Palestinian girl crying over home demolition
https://www.facebook.com/AlQastalps
Jerusalem permits to Arab areas-
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-only-7-of-jlem-building-permits-go-to-palestinian-neighborhoods-1.5432437
Legal memo from Norwegian group on legality of home demolitions-
https://www.nrc.no/globalassets/pdf/legal-opinions/application_4_building_permit_memo.pdf
Bedouin village map-
https://www.dukium.org/?page_id=4
BTselem on collective punishment of home demolitions
https://www.btselem.org/punitive_demolitions
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