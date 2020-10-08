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FOREIGN POLICY WITH ROBERT INLAKESH - ISRAELI HOUSE DEMOLITION POLICY AGAINST PALESTINIANS EXPLAIN..
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10 views • October 08, 2020
The Last American Vagabond




Welcome to Foreign Policy with Robert Inlakesh. In this show Robert dives into some of the most important foreign policy discussions of today while highlighting the most important information - primarily that which is missed, excluded or misrepresented by the MSM.

PRIMARY SOURCES:

2,000 Bedouin homes destroyed every year
https://www.mintpressnews.com/report-israel-demolishes-over-2000-palestinian-bedouin-homes-per-year/269882/
House demolitions in West Bank statistics this year https://www.btselem.org/planning_and_building/statistics
House demolitions in Jerusalem https://www.btselem.org/planning_and_building/east_jerusalem_statistics
Record house demolitions in 2020 Jerusalem
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-jerusalem-on-track-to-set-record-for-house-demolitions-1.9093470
Video of Palestinian girl crying over home demolition
https://www.facebook.com/AlQastalps
Jerusalem permits to Arab areas-
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-only-7-of-jlem-building-permits-go-to-palestinian-neighborhoods-1.5432437
Legal memo from Norwegian group on legality of home demolitions-
https://www.nrc.no/globalassets/pdf/legal-opinions/application_4_building_permit_memo.pdf
Bedouin village map-
https://www.dukium.org/?page_id=4
BTselem on collective punishment of home demolitions
https://www.btselem.org/punitive_demolitions

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Keywords
crimeisraelpalestineforeign policyhomelesshomecampsethnic cleansingdemolitionthe last american vagabondrobert inlakesheast jerusalem
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