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How to Keep ‘Big Brother’ from Spying on You?
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433 views • June 24, 2020
#bigbrother #securitytips #contacttracing #surveillance #thegreatawakening
I love reading your comments, so please comment in this video and if you have questions please ask.
Revenues from my business drastically decreased due to the Coronavirus plandemic so if you enjoy the content that I'm sharing and would like me to continue please contribute on my Patreon. Thanks! https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
How to Prevent "Big Brother" Track You?
In this video, I give important security tips to protect your privacy online and offline, to avoid being contact traced by the state that employs this highly invasive means to supposedly protect us from a deadly virus which its mortality rate is lower than seasonal flu. You can read more about it in my last article here: https://massawakening.org/we-do-not-consent/
Why You Need to Ditch Your Smartphone?
Read this article https://massawakening.org/5g-depopulation-agenda/
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
I love reading your comments, so please comment in this video and if you have questions please ask.
Revenues from my business drastically decreased due to the Coronavirus plandemic so if you enjoy the content that I'm sharing and would like me to continue please contribute on my Patreon. Thanks! https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
How to Prevent "Big Brother" Track You?
In this video, I give important security tips to protect your privacy online and offline, to avoid being contact traced by the state that employs this highly invasive means to supposedly protect us from a deadly virus which its mortality rate is lower than seasonal flu. You can read more about it in my last article here: https://massawakening.org/we-do-not-consent/
Why You Need to Ditch Your Smartphone?
Read this article https://massawakening.org/5g-depopulation-agenda/
The book is available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again.
WWG1WGA
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