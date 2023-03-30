What did Christ mean by "Sell All and Follow Me"?

Letting Go author Guy Finley explains the esoteric meaning of the well-known passage from scripture to "sell all and follow me." It's an illusion that we possess anything in this world - instead it is we who are possessed by the things of this world as we unconsciously derive our identity through them. Once we see through this type of identification, we understand what it is that must be "sold" inwardly speaking.

