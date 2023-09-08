Create New Account
Russian forces delivered a massive blow to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the last 24 hours
perception is reality
10 Subscribers
96 views
Published 17 hours ago

Russian forces delivered a massive blow to Ukraine's counteroffensive in the last 24 hours, reportedly wiping out over 750 troops and foiling 29 counterattacks. The Russian defence ministry also released footage of its forces using Giatsint weapon to destroy West-supplied artillery. In another video, an intense trench battle in Kupyansk was caught on camera.

