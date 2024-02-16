BREAKING NEWS: Former Biden FBI Informant Arrested For Alleged False Statements

Justice Department Special Counsel David Weiss announced Thursday that a former FBI informant was charged with “making a false statement … and creating a false and fictitious record” for statements reportedly made about President Biden and his family’s business dealings, changing what were “routine and unextraordinary” contact with executives into “bribery allegations against” Biden.

The confidential source, Alexander Smirnov, who made allegations of a Biden family bribery scheme with Burisma memorialized in a FBI Form FD-1023 report that Justice Department whistleblowers gave to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) last year has been indicted by Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss on one count each of making a false statement to the FBI and “creating a false and fictitious record.”





Sen. Grassley released the FD-1023 in July 2023 that can be read at this link. The confidential source claimed he spoke with Ukraine energy firm Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky who told him he had paid $5 million for one Biden and $5 million for another, which was taken to be Hunter Biden and then Vice President Joe Biden. The source said the Burisma executive claimed to have text messages and recordings backing up his allegations.





Rep. James Comer, co-chair of the Biden impeachment inquiry, issued a statement on the indictment saying the investigation “is not reliant” on the FD-1023, reported Fox News reporter Chad Pergram on X Twitter:





“1) Comer on arrest of FBI informant in connection with Hunter Biden probe: The impeachment inquiry is not reliant on the FBI’s FD-1023. It is based on a large record of evidence, including bank records and witness testimony. 2) Comer: Just this week, we had another witness confirm Joe Biden was the brand being sold by the Bidens around the world. President Biden continues to lie to the American people about this matter and the American people demand the truth and accountability for any wrongdoing.”





