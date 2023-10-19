Culture War | Central Bank Digital Currency | De-Dollarization - What Happens When The Dollar Loses Reserve Status? | Diversify and Protect Your Family With Gold and Silver | Guest: Andrew Sorchini

Today, Moms on a Mission is joined by Andrew Sorchini, owner of Beverly Hills Precious Metals. Andrew shares how the BRICS nations (Brazil. Russia, India, China and South Africa- and recently joined by Saudi Arabia and Iran) are looking to stop using our American dollar that is no longer backed by gold and silver and instead use their own new currency which WILL be backed by gold. Andrew talks about how easy it is to hedge against inflation and to protect our families against de-dollarization with investing in gold and silver. He continues and explains the option to roll over an IRA to a gold and silver backed IRA, as well. Go to www.bh-pm.com, tell them that Moms on a Mission sent you, and they will be a world of help. Be wise and diversify.





