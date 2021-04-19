U.S. Could War on Both Sides of Eurasian Land Simultaneously

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4/17/2021 Gordon Chang：Japan has a very critical interest in the Taiwan Issue. Japan and Taiwan formed a single island chain. However, we didn’t see a strong statement about Taiwan in the US-Japan summit. This largely because of the lack of leadership from the Biden administration. If the Biden administration doesn’t handle this, we could have war on both sides of the Eurasian landmass simultaneously, with Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran acting up at the same time.