© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Unemployent is Over 30%! - An Interview with Dr. John Russo
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • January 12, 2021
workingclassstudies.wordpress.com
John B. Russo, Ed.D, is the Coordinator of the Labor Studies Program at the Warren P. Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University where he teaches courses on Labor Law and Negotiations, Occupational Safety and Health and Work in America. He is also the Co-Director of YSU's Center for Working Class Studies. Dr. Russo has worked regularly with trade unions and has been a labor negotiator himself. He is considered an expert on labor and workplace issues and has consulted regularly on collective bargaining, economic restructuring, pensions, and bankruptcy in manufacturing and transportation from a labor perspective. Dr. Russo has written widely on labor and social issues, given testimony before government commissions, and has been frequently interviewed by the media on workplace issues.His current research interests involve comparative studies of the automobile industries in North America, China, and India and a book on worker rights in the global economy.
John B. Russo, Ed.D, is the Coordinator of the Labor Studies Program at the Warren P. Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University where he teaches courses on Labor Law and Negotiations, Occupational Safety and Health and Work in America. He is also the Co-Director of YSU's Center for Working Class Studies. Dr. Russo has worked regularly with trade unions and has been a labor negotiator himself. He is considered an expert on labor and workplace issues and has consulted regularly on collective bargaining, economic restructuring, pensions, and bankruptcy in manufacturing and transportation from a labor perspective. Dr. Russo has written widely on labor and social issues, given testimony before government commissions, and has been frequently interviewed by the media on workplace issues.His current research interests involve comparative studies of the automobile industries in North America, China, and India and a book on worker rights in the global economy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.