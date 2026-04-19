In Isfahan, Trump faced a disgrace worse than the disgrace of Tabas. He decided to use counter-revolutionaries from our borders - Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

"In Isfahan, Trump faced a disgrace worse than the disgrace of Tabas. He decided to use counter-revolutionaries from our borders — whatever effort he made, he did not succeed. He sought internal unrest both before the war and after. He could not actually do this work."

— Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf on US failures

On 2 other videos he also said:

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf:





"What our Martyred Imam always said: 'Don't think this revolution, this Iran, this country relies on us — it relies on God, it relies on this nation. Even in our absence, this will continue forward.'"

And:

"We should know this: in this war, we are the winners of the battlefield. Equipment, capabilities, and money are certainly effective in victory, but it doesn't always happen."

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: In an asymmetric war with them, we fought with our own design, with our own preparation. The enemy had these things, but the power of design and the method of using them and they did not act correctly. They make wrong strategic decisions.



